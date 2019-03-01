The suspect, Dennis Kiyeve, allegedly conspired to kill the victim after he reportedly deflowered and impregnated her.

According to Ekiti State commandant of NSCDC, Solomon Iyamu, the suspect started molesting the girl since 2013 after she came to stay with her uncle following her mother's death. He, however, started having carnal knowledge of her in 2016 when she was 12-years.

The victim, who is now 15-years-old said she could not refuse her uncle's sexual advances because "any attempt to refuse may result in hunger, punishment, and deprivation of school fees."

She said that she aborted her first pregnancy in 2016 and is currently pregnant stating that "medical examination had shown that fibroid tumour is growing along with the baby and is capable of hindering the development of the foetus."

Kiyeve admitted that he had carnal knowledge of the girl for three years, adding that it has become normal for both of them.

He said, "When the act resulted in pregnancy in 2016, it was kept secret with the help of a quack midwife, who assisted us to terminate the pregnancy. The responsibility for the pregnancy was between me and one Kunle, who happened to be her schoolmate in the village."

He added that when she became pregnant for the second time he got ashamed and attempted to terminate her in a nearby bush in the village, but the girl was rescued by villagers who reported the matter to the village head.

The NSCDC boss said the suspect would be charged to court.