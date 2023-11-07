ADVERTISEMENT
Elderly man taking his sick wife to the hospital on a bicycle sparks reactions (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Netizens have been reacting to a heartwarming video of an elderly man who was captured carrying his ailing wife to the hospital on a bicycle.

The elderly couple is reported to be residents of Kenya’s Nakuru County.

A TikTok user, @miss.moraaz who shared the awe-inspiring video could not hide her admiration for the height of affection that the elderly couple exuded, and the sheer determination of the elderly man to ensure the welfare of his life partner.

“Guys today while driving to town, I saw this old couple, and it just melted my heart. It was very hot, and I bet the old mama couldn’t keep up with the heat, and the husband decided to carry her on the bike,” @miss.moraaz wrote to caption the video.

She added that the show of love by the elderly man speaks volumes and makes companionship beautiful.

“If we're not getting old this way, then I don't want it. And yes, I have come to realize nothing can buy happiness, not even the money itself. True love conquers everything, and it for sure can move even them mountains.”

Another TikTok user @usersheeblessed who claimed to know the elderly couple disclosed how the man goes above and beyond to ensure the wellbeing of his wife who she said falls ill frequently, adding he takes her to Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

“They are from Nakuru Kaptembwa. I bet he was taking the wife to Nakuru Level Five Hospital the wife is always sickly,” the TikTok user wrote.

The video has got many TikTok users applauding the elderly man and his wife for epitomizing true love.

