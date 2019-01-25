He was caught while collecting the pants by some residents who were carefully observing him from their residence.

It was reported that the elderly man had initially threatened to deal with the people that confronted him requesting him to disclose the content of the bag he was carrying.

A witness, Bayo Ojo, said bras, pants and other clothing items were found in the bag when it was eventually opened.

He said, "We were upstairs and all of a sudden, one of us, Tunde, saw a man picking up bras, pants and some clothes that were spread outside.

"When he was done, he looked in different directions to ensure that nobody saw him. As he began walking away with those items, we came down and alerted other residents, who stopped him.

"Rather than being remorseful, the man began threatening that he would deal with us for insulting him.

"When the people asked him to open the bag he was carrying, he bragged that he was going to beat them up. But when the people forced him to open the bag, they were surprised to see bras, pants, and clothes in the bag."

Ojo added that the man was taken away by police officers before the crowd could physically assault him.