EL-LAB receives highest quality standard certification for medical laboratories

The event was attended by notable personalities including the Executive Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin LGA, Engr Valentine Buraimoh, Hon Commissioner of Health Lagos State, ably represented by Mr. Lanre Jenrola.

The Registrar/CEO Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria National Accreditation Systems (NINAS), Celestine Okanya, Director of Accreditation, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Donald Ofili, Board member Lagos State Health Facilities Accreditation and Monitoring Agency (HEFAMAA), Mr. Abiodun Hamzat and others was an attestation to the fact that EL-LAB has upheld the tenet of quality and professional attitude in the industry.

Speaking on this great achievement, Chief Executive Officer of EL-LAB Limited, Prince Elochukwu Adibo who is also the National President of Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria (GMLD) explained that accreditation of any medical laboratory to an acceptable standard such as ISO 15189 has the considerable potential to improve the quality of healthcare for patients through the reduction of testing errors and attendant decreases in inappropriate treatment.

ISO 15189 further ensures these by assessing the competence of the Quality Management System (QMS) within the laboratory, providing a framework for increased analytical quality and verifying that the laboratory is not deviating from quality and competence standards. While meeting these standards, users of the laboratory services, including laboratory personnel, can be more confident of the accuracy and reliability of outputs. Laboratory accreditation is therefore emerging as a preferred framework for building quality medical laboratory systems.

He noted that this is the First time that a medical facility is receiving two accreditation certificates of ISO 15189 standards in Nigeria. EL-LAB successfully attained the first cycle of accreditation to ISO15189:2012 International standard in December 2016 and it elapsed after four years. Through a very rigorous, painstaking and expensive process, we have successfully achieved a second cycle of accreditation with MLSCN, and a first cycle with NINAS further confirming consistency of standard of our medical laboratory testing.

Adibo stated that, in Nigeria, according to the data from MLSCN Accreditation Service, only ten (10) medical laboratories are accredited to this ISO 15189:2012 standard with 3 of them being privately owned. The data from NINAS website shows only 2 medical laboratories in the entire country and EL-LAB is one of them. A few other medical laboratories are reported to have accreditation to this standard from foreign accreditation bodies.

Adibo further said, “this recognition will continue to drive our commitment to quality delivery, with acceptable international standards”.

He also called on government and private laboratory administrators and owners to make concerted efforts and take steps towards accreditation of their various laboratories to ISO15189:2012 standard with the practice of quality management system of which the country through the regulatory bodies has adopted as minimal standard with guidelines to this already being developed. This will increase confidence of laboratory users and also reposition our country on the international map of quality health care delivery.

In his comments, Executive Chairman, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Engr Valentine Buraimoh, applauded the leadership and staff of EL-LAB for their consistency in offering quality laboratory services to their customers, and the medical supports to the people of the local government. He promised to continue to partner with the organization and give necessary hand in ensuring the quality standard and expansion to other parts of the local government is achieved.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria National Accreditation system (NINAS), Celestine Okanya, noted that quality review and certification is a major factor in helping government formulate policies that foster development and it also helps operators in the various field keep in check the right operational procedures. EL-LAB has proven itself worthy by achieving two certifications from NINAS and MLSCN to ISO15189 standard and it is a step in the right direction by maintaining the uniqueness and competence to bring the complete process in place. They have the equipment, capacity and the process working together for them for quality laboratory services.

He enjoined the organization not to lower the quality standards because there be will constant checks to ensure the standards are maintained.

The Registrar/CEO, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, disclosed that, What EL-LAB has achieved is a flagship for Nigeria medical laboratory industry, which the government should encourage because with this certification, all tests and analysis within the accredited scope done at EL-LAB will be acceptable anywhere in the world.

Individual remarks were also given by Dr Dapo Soyinka, Medical Director, Maternal Child Centre Amuwo- Odofin, Board member Lagos State Health Facilities Accreditation and Monitoring Agency (HEFAMAA), Mr. Abiodun Hamzat Mr. Olumide Fadipe, Chairman, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Lagos state and Mrs. Ayodele Iroko, the Senior Private Sector Advisor USAID/SHOPS Plus Project.

Mr. Anayo Chidobu, Laboratory Manager, EL-LAB limited commended the involvement of all partners and appreciated their time at the event.