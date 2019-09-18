Bukola Odeyemi, a 300 level student of Ekiti State University (EKSU) has reportedly stabbed her 22-year-old lover, John Iju over N2,500.

Iju, who was also a student died as a result of the stabbing.

According to Punch, sources said the incident happened on the night of Monday, September 15, 2019, in Iworoko-Ekiti at one of the private hostels being used by off-campus students.

Odeyemi, a 20-yr-old student of the Department of Biology Education allegedly had a disagreement with Iju, her boy friend because he was unable to give her N2,500 to make her hair.

The duo were said to have had a loud argument over the matter before Odeyemi picked up a knife and allegedly stabbed Iju in the chest, Punch reports.

The source said, “The refusal of the boyfriend to meet her demand resulted in hot argument, which angered the lady and they started fighting.

“During the fight, the deceased was said to have had upper hand and the lady saw a sharp knife on the tray and immediately picked it and stabbed the boy in the chest.

“The boy, who did not survive the deep cut, fell on the floor, with blood oozing out.

“The people around there cried for help, but Iju died on the spot.”

Punch reports that the deceased’s friends rushed to the Police station at Iworoko to report the case, adding that it was Iju’s shout for help that attracted them to the scene.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspect has been arrested.

He added that the Police had begun investigation into the matter, adding that Odeyemi would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.