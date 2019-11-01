A Sierra Leonean citizen, Noel Davis, has confessed to being the one responsible for the pregnancy of his 12-year-old daughter.

As a result, the 52-year-old staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), on Tuesday, October, 29, 2019, was taken in by the police.

According to Vanguard, the misdeeds of David came to light after the victim confided in her school teacher during a class lesson on sex education.

Following the report of the victim, the suspect was immediately picked up on the orders of the chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyer FIDA, Seyi Ojo, who was contacted by the school management.

While being interrogated, Davis admitted to the crime with claims that it was out of foolishness.

Davis said his wife at some point got to know about the act but it was settled amicably within the family.

He however pleaded for forgiveness.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim said her father had been telling her how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast. And it continued like that some months before he began having sex with her.

The victim who is bleeding at the moment, has been taken to the hospital for further examination.