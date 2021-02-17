Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc have confirmed the partial system collapse, which left some parts of their coverage areas in darkness for hours on Wednesday.

The DisCos in separate statements released on their Official Twitter accounts, said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1.58p.m.

Ikeja Electric in its statement said: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1.58p.m) today and this affected all customers on the IE network.

“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2.47p.m).

The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.

Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.

“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.

“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” the DisCo added.