ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ekiti monarchs to invoke Yoruba gods against kidnappers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The traditional rulers expressed belief that the move will ensure peace and order across the southwest region of Nigeria.

Ekiti monarchs to invoke Yoruba gods against kidnappers [Punch]
Ekiti monarchs to invoke Yoruba gods against kidnappers [Punch]

Recommended articles

This comes on the backdrop of the siege laid to the Southwest by hoodlums, who until now operated in the North-West.

Residents across the southwest region of the country, including Ekiti State, have in recent weeks lamented the incessant kidnappings and attacks in their environs.

Recall that on Monday, January 29, 2024, some yet-to-be identified assailants, killed two Ekiti monarchs - the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, while the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional rulers were said to be returning from a function in Kogi State when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers who were operating on the highway between Ipao and Oke Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Also in the same area, kidnappers attacked a school bus and whisked away five pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, three teachers, and the bus driver.

Speaking on the security issue, the Chairman of Ekiti State Traditional Council and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro said monarchs in the state would embrace all methods to find a solution to the security crisis in the state.

Oba Faboro, who said the council would not disclose the tactics to be deployed by the traditional council, assured that in no time, the problem of insecurity would be history in the state.

Any solution is acceptable, we will approach our problem with every possible solution,” Punch further quoted the Oba as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, a former chairman of the traditional council and the Owa Ooye of Okemesi Ekiti, Oba Michael Adedeji said that there was no alternative to the embrace of traditional methods by the monarchs to ensure peace and order.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Why Sowore can’t work with Peter Obi’s Labour Party

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

Gynaecologist warns against unsupervised use of sex enhancement drugs

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

FG says things would have been worse if fuel subsidy hadn't gone

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

₦30 million nomination fee a litmus test for gubernatorial race – LP warns

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Coppa Italia: Juventus and Lazio are going further

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

PDP appoints Amina Arong as National women leader

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

Aisha Yesufu tells PDP to consider name change for political relevance

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

NAHCON secures reduction in 2024 Hajj fee from Saudi Arabian government

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song

25-year-old man cuts off father's head, accuses him of changing his destiny

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others face 15 years in jail for massive immigration scam

US-based Ghanaian lawyer, son, and others in court for massive immigration scam

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism [Getty Images]

Police arrest man for impersonating Jigawa Speaker, others held for cable vandalism

Teenager bags 6 months jail term for attempting to rape 35-year-old woman

Teenager bags 6 months jail term for attempting to rape 35-year-old woman