Ekiti monarchs to invoke Yoruba gods against kidnappers

This comes on the backdrop of the siege laid to the Southwest by hoodlums, who until now operated in the North-West.

Residents across the southwest region of the country, including Ekiti State, have in recent weeks lamented the incessant kidnappings and attacks in their environs.

Recall that on Monday, January 29, 2024, some yet-to-be identified assailants, killed two Ekiti monarchs - the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, while the Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped.

The traditional rulers were said to be returning from a function in Kogi State when they ran into an ambush mounted by the kidnappers who were operating on the highway between Ipao and Oke Ako in the Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Also in the same area, kidnappers attacked a school bus and whisked away five pupils of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, three teachers, and the bus driver.

Speaking on the security issue, the Chairman of Ekiti State Traditional Council and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro said monarchs in the state would embrace all methods to find a solution to the security crisis in the state.

Oba Faboro, who said the council would not disclose the tactics to be deployed by the traditional council, assured that in no time, the problem of insecurity would be history in the state.

“Any solution is acceptable, we will approach our problem with every possible solution,” Punch further quoted the Oba as saying.

