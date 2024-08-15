ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Akinwale Adeniran, as saying that the suspect would be arraigned accordingly.

Ekiti man who assaulted 4-year-old son claims 'he provoked me' [NAN]
A statement by its Public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, indicated that the suspect was arrested following a tip-off by residents of his Oke-Ila community.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime, claiming that he was provoked by his son.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect has formed the habit of abusing the child.

“He beats the boy with dangerous objects and inflicts injuries on him at the slightest provocation,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

