Ekiti court remands man for killing 2 traditional rulers

On Thursday, January 29, 2024, some gunmen accosted the traditional rulers, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin, and the Olumojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba Samuel Olusola, and killed them in cold blood.

The Alara of Ara (Ikole), Oba Sunday Fatoba, however, escaped being killed during the attack along Oke Ako – Irele Road.

An Ekiti Magistrate’s Court remanded Lede, who was first paraded before journalists at the state police command.

While arraigning the suspect, the police prosecutor, Yomi Osuolale told the court that “there is probable cause to order the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti”.

Osuolale’s words: “The defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.

“The defendant also attempted to kidnap Oba Sunday Adebayo Fatoba and Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph (driver).

“The offence is punishable under Sections 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, within Ekiti Magisterial District on the 29th day of January 2024.”

Osuolale also told the court that the defendant was arrested in Ikole Ekiti on January 29, with weapons.

He said the duplicate case file had been forwarded to the Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Olubunmi Bamidele ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ado Ekiti Correctional Custody pending legal advice from the DPP.