An Ado-Ekiti Customary Court on Friday dissolved a 7-year-old marriage between one Johnson Jamiu and his wife, Yemisi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, that the petitioner, Jamiu filed for divorce on grounds of threat to life, adultery, fighting, malice, as well as lack of regard for him and his parents by his wife.

Jamiu, 30, a resident of 132KV Omisanjana, in Ado-Ekiti, told the court that he met his wife seven years ago and the union produced a child.

The petitioner, who accused his wife of adultery, alleged that he caught her with a man in his own bedroom, saying that she was fond of receiving series of calls.

He also accused his wife of being troublesome and frequently fighting with neighbours, saying it was her fight that made them pack out of their former house.

Jamiu who told the court that Yemisi always came to his shop to foment, adding that there was a time she poured pepper in his eyes.

While he claimed that Yemisi had at a time gone to his shop and made away with his sewing machine, pleaded with the court to dissolve the marriage.

But the 28-year old, told the court that it was her husband who abandoned their matrimonial home since August 2018.

Although she denied other allegations and that of adultery, but admitted that her husband truly met a man in their sitting room.

She said that the man is an okada man, who usually carried her to where she supplied recharge cards.

The respondent, who told the court that she would not oppose the application for dissolution, prayed for the custody of their two and half year’s old child.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede, who observed that the marriage had broken down irretrievably, dissolved the marriage.

She awarded custody of the child to the respondent.

Olayinka also ordered that the petitioner to be paying the sum of N5,000 as the monthly feeding allowance of the child and held that the petitioner should be responsible for funding of the education of his child.

The court’s president granted the petitioner access to see his child only at the school.