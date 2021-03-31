The said elder named Brother Rudulf posted the sexually explicit video which he captioned: “mood”.

Then, shocked members of the church WhatsApp group started reacting to the video, asking “what is this?”, while others urged him to delete it quickly.

“What is this nonsense Brother Rudolph” Apostle Water asked.

The indiscreet church elder then apologized for the shameful act, blaming it on a friend who he claimed had used his phone.

READ ALSO: Pretty lawyer who rejected marriage proposal because she's jobless seeks help to find job

“Eiiii what is this?” – Church members scream as elder posts porn video on WhatsApp page

“Eiiii what is this?” – Church members scream as elder posts porn video on WhatsApp page

Meanwhile, in other news, a man has allegedly evicted a church from the building it occupied after buying the facility because he could not withstand the level of ‘noise’ that emanates from the church.

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @MrOdanz took to the social media platform to share the story, saying it happened in his neighbourhood.

According to him, the church in question is known for disturbing the peace with constant noise, and all efforts to persuade the church members to maintain tranquility failed.

To get rid of the worshipers from the vicinity, a frustrated wealthy neighbour purchased the building that housed the church and sent all the members packing.

“There used to be a church located somewhere across my street that torment residents with noise/prayers. The man living on the other side of their fence bought their property last month and evicted them. This was after several efforts to get them to reduce their noise. God is good,” Kelvin Odanz wrote.