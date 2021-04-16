EFCC returns N67.5 million to businessman defrauded 2 years ago

Emmanuel Onyekachukwu Onah, an Anambra-based trader, received the sum from the Enugu office of the anti-graft agency on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The agency said in a statement that the trader was defrauded sometime in 2019 when he transferred the sum of N75,760,540 to Tega Esinone and Obiajulu Umeagukwu.

The two were supposed to transfer the money to Onah's business partner in Hong Kong, but instead converted it to their own use.

After failing to recover his money, the victim petitioned the EFCC to intervene on his behalf.

The anti-graft commission initiated a non-conviction based forfeiture process against the suspects which resulted in a court ruling to forfeit N67,522,831.55 in a bank account belonging to Esinone and hand it to the victim.

"Honestly, I am so overjoyed because today is a day of smile.

"I came to you people in tears but today my heart is full of joy and my face is full of smiles," Onah said after receiving his cheque on Thursday.

The Head of the EFCC's Enugu office, Oshodi Johnson, said the agency stands for justice and is committed to its mandate to ensure Nigeria becomes corrupt-free.