RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC returns N67.5 million to businessman defrauded 2 years ago

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The businessman lost N75.7 million to fraudsters two years ago.

Emmanuel Onyekachukwu Onah (second from right) was betrayed by two middlemen in a business deal [EFCC]

Pulse Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned the sum of N67,523,000 to a businessman who was defrauded two years ago.

Recommended articles

Emmanuel Onyekachukwu Onah, an Anambra-based trader, received the sum from the Enugu office of the anti-graft agency on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The agency said in a statement that the trader was defrauded sometime in 2019 when he transferred the sum of N75,760,540 to Tega Esinone and Obiajulu Umeagukwu.

The two were supposed to transfer the money to Onah's business partner in Hong Kong, but instead converted it to their own use.

After failing to recover his money, the victim petitioned the EFCC to intervene on his behalf.

The anti-graft commission initiated a non-conviction based forfeiture process against the suspects which resulted in a court ruling to forfeit N67,522,831.55 in a bank account belonging to Esinone and hand it to the victim.

"Honestly, I am so overjoyed because today is a day of smile.

"I came to you people in tears but today my heart is full of joy and my face is full of smiles," Onah said after receiving his cheque on Thursday.

The Head of the EFCC's Enugu office, Oshodi Johnson, said the agency stands for justice and is committed to its mandate to ensure Nigeria becomes corrupt-free.

The agency did not provide information on if the suspects will be prosecuted for the fraud, or how the balance of Onah's loss is to be recouped.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive