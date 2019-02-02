According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Daily Post, the persons apprehended are aged between 21 and 35. They were caught based on intel on Friday, February 1, 2019, as the anti-graft agency seeks to fight financial crimes at all levels.

Tony Orilade is the acting head of for the EFCC on Media & Publicity. He confirmed in a statement captured by NAN the seizure of luxurious cars and female underwear from the suspects who were picked up from two locations, Ologuneru and Akobo.

"SIM cards, one exotic car, laptops, telephones, female underwear and four bags of fetish objects were recovered from four of the suspects arrested for cyber crimes at Akobo area," the spokesperson shared in the statement.

The suspects are reportedly involved in dating scams. They are also accused of receiving money by pretense using scam mails.