ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC recovers POS machine, cars from 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.

EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu [Twitter:@officialEFCC]
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu [Twitter:@officialEFCC]

Recommended articles

EFCC’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that operatives of the commission arrested the suspects on May 10, at Igboeze, Nsukka and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities.

”Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour blasts FG over N48,000 minimum wage proposal, walks out of negotiations

Labour blasts FG over N48,000 minimum wage proposal, walks out of negotiations

Bishop Kukah defends Tinubu's govt, says 1 year not enough to judge

Bishop Kukah defends Tinubu's govt, says 1 year not enough to judge

Don't use ₦20trn pension fund to build infrastructure, Atiku warns FG

Don't use ₦20trn pension fund to build infrastructure, Atiku warns FG

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Cooperatives vital for Nigeria's economic growth - VP Shettima

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

Ondo governorship aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim suspended by APC

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns pilgrims

'Remember you're travelling to where laws are followed' - FG warns pilgrims

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

JAMB releases additional 36,540 UTME results after investigations

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

Tinubu releases ₦90 billion for Muslims to travel for Hajj

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

3 more commissioners resign in Rivers because they can't work with Gov Fubara

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Ogun Police kill 2 kidnappers, save 3 Indians in Ode-Benin expressway gun fight

Sources suggest the arrest may have been prompted by a recent interview he granted [Punch]

DSS arrests wanted former Oyo Park Chairman, Auxiliary

Iranian filmmaker and 2020 Berlinale winner, Mohammad Rasoulof [IndieWire]

Iranian filmmaker bags 8 yrs jail term, lashes for violating national security

Police is investigating the incident [Heavy Defence Blog]

Cleric sets wife’s house ablaze for refusing to pray with him