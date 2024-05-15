EFCC recovers POS machine, cars from 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu
EFCC’s Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
He said that operatives of the commission arrested the suspects on May 10, at Igboeze, Nsukka and Enugu metropolis following actionable intelligence concerning their alleged online criminal activities.
”Items recovered from them include; three cars, mobile phones, laptops, one Point-of-Sale (POS) machine and several incriminating documents.
”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.
