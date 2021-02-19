The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 27 suspected internet fraudsters at a centre where they were being allegedly trained.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested at an underworld academy where they were being groomed for internet fraud.

Operatives stormed the academy, located in Arab Contractors Area of Mpape Hills, Abuja on Thursday, February 18, 2021 based on a tip off.

The suspects arrested were mostly young school leavers between the ages of 18 and 25 years.

EFCC said the academy was run by one Emmanuel Clement before it was raided on Thursday.

"Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Venza car, 30 mobile phones and one laptop," the agency said.

The suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.