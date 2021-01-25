Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided a hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos last week to arrest suspected internet fraudsters.

The 16 young men were arrested during a raid at the Ziroc Residence Hotel on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Monday, January 25 that operatives had been tracking the activities of the suspects before the raid.

Suspects arrested are Habeeb Adebayo, Marcus Wisdom, Caleb Triumphant Ezekiel, Akinduro Henry, Osarobo Osasere, Oyelami Olatunji, Pelumi Glory, and Ehibor Joseph.

Others are Emmanuel Timileyin, Jefta Akpan, Okirhie Rukewe, Oxford Robbinson, Onyeka Odika, Uzoma Gideon, Adebayo Oluwatobi, and Isreal Ugochukwu.

EFCC said the suspects all confessed to engaging in different forms of computer-related fraud, including romance and love scam.

"A further analysis of their mobile devices and computers, also confirmed their involvement in internet fraud," EFCC said.

The suspects will be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigations, according to the agency.