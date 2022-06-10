Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raised two popular hotels in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, during which no less than 140 yahoo boys were arrested.
EFCC operatives raid Lagos hotels, arrest 140 yahoo boys
The EFCC said it raided Lakers Lounge Hotel & Bar and De Butlers Hotel, both located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, and arrest lodgers numbering 140 in total, who were found out to be yahoo boys.
In a statement in which the arrests were disclosed, EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects nabbed in separate sting operations at Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar and De Butlers Hotel in Ikorodu, were between 16 and 42 years.
He identified some of the suspects as Oduntan Olasesan, Abass Ismail Alabi, Lawal Kudus, Olatunji Olayiwola Ojo, Okoye Onyeka Duke, Ogungbamila Daniel, Chimezie Bright, Lateef Salau, Oreoluwa Oluwashina, Olawumi Aynwuyi Muhammed, Adepegbade Afees Ishola, Sanusi Idris, Hammed Ogunsanye, Ayeni Damilola, Abiodun Ahmed, Oduntan Tunde Femi, Ogunsanya Idris Opeyemi, Balogun Ali, Ipade Olanrewaju, Balogun Toyosi Benjamin, Omotayo Adewale, and Emmanuel Abit Jaem.
Uwujaren, however, stated that out of all the arrested suspects, four of them were freed after the EFCC discovered that no incriminating item was in their possession.
The EFCC spokesman listed the items recovered from others to include -exotic cars, electronic devices, laptops, and mobile phones.
He promised that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
Meanwhile, to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusade, International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) granted EFCC and other relevant agencies access to its database for effective profiling of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) and suspects of money laundering and illicit financial flows.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng