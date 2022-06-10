EFCC operatives raid Lagos hotels, arrest 140 yahoo boys

In a statement in which the arrests were disclosed, EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects nabbed in separate sting operations at Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar and De Butlers Hotel in Ikorodu, were between 16 and 42 years.

He identified some of the suspects as Oduntan Olasesan, Abass Ismail Alabi, Lawal Kudus, Olatunji Olayiwola Ojo, Okoye Onyeka Duke, Ogungbamila Daniel, Chimezie Bright, Lateef Salau, Oreoluwa Oluwashina, Olawumi Aynwuyi Muhammed, Adepegbade Afees Ishola, Sanusi Idris, Hammed Ogunsanye, Ayeni Damilola, Abiodun Ahmed, Oduntan Tunde Femi, Ogunsanya Idris Opeyemi, Balogun Ali, Ipade Olanrewaju, Balogun Toyosi Benjamin, Omotayo Adewale, and Emmanuel Abit Jaem.

Uwujaren, however, stated that out of all the arrested suspects, four of them were freed after the EFCC discovered that no incriminating item was in their possession.

The EFCC spokesman listed the items recovered from others to include -exotic cars, electronic devices, laptops, and mobile phones.

He promised that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.