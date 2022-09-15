EFCC operatives arrest yahoo school operators after raid in Edo

The arrested suspects identified as Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour operate an Internet Fraud Coaching Centre in Benin.

They (the suspects) were arrested alongside even others following an actionable intelligence worked upon by the anti-graft agency.

In a statement disclosing the raid and its outcome, EFCC revealed the other seven suspects identities as Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip.

A Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops, were recovered from the suspects during the raid.

Meanwhile, operatives of Edo Police Command have killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted 13-month-old baby in Achigbor Community, along the Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

According to state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the officers swung into action following a tip-off from the mother of the baby.

“In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers. A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo, 42, of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State, around 7.30pm on September 13, 2022, raised an alarm that the kidnappers came to her compound in Achigbor Community, along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA.

“The police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilised to the scene where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush,” Iwegbu stated.