Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested two operators of yahoo schools in the Edo State capital.
EFCC operatives arrest yahoo school operators after raid in Edo
The suspects, according to the anti-graft agency, established and run an internet fraud coaching school in Benin, Edo State capital.
Recommended articles
The arrested suspects identified as Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour operate an Internet Fraud Coaching Centre in Benin.
They (the suspects) were arrested alongside even others following an actionable intelligence worked upon by the anti-graft agency.
In a statement disclosing the raid and its outcome, EFCC revealed the other seven suspects identities as Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip.
A Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops, were recovered from the suspects during the raid.
Meanwhile, operatives of Edo Police Command have killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued an abducted 13-month-old baby in Achigbor Community, along the Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.
According to state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the officers swung into action following a tip-off from the mother of the baby.
“In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers. A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo, 42, of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State, around 7.30pm on September 13, 2022, raised an alarm that the kidnappers came to her compound in Achigbor Community, along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA.
“The police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilised to the scene where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush,” Iwegbu stated.
The police spokesperson, however, noted that the rescued baby has been handed over to his mother.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng