EFCC Spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, stated on Friday that the suspects were arrested on Thursday following receipt of credible intelligence report.
EFCC nabs 2 siblings, 14 others in Ilorin over alleged internet fraud
EFCC has arrested two siblings and 14 others in Ilorin over alleged cybercrime and possession of proceeds of fraud.
Among items recovered from the suspects were eight exotic cars, phones and laptops.
Uwujaren stated that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigation.
