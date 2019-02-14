They were arrested at their residence in Awa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State, capital following an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

The suspects arrested are Igberase Hope Odianosen, Afolabi Wasiu, Odeneye Eniola, Olajide Timilehin and Ogunnowu Samson, Olaniyi John, Ogunyale Elijah, Mohammed Ogungbe, Alaga Sherif, Soyombo Omogbolahan Ridwan, Adedoye Odeko, Shonibare Kayode, Akindunjoye Solomon and Dalamu Kofoworola.

Some items recovered from the suspects included two Highland cars, over 100 SIM cards of different GSM networks, laptops, telephones, international passports, fetish objects and several documents containing false pretenses.

According to a statement released by the anti-graft agency, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.