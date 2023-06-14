ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC moves to check fraudulent withdrawal, meets operators

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dogondaji said that the partern clearly showed that fraudsters were gravitating towards Fintechs because of some observed vulnerabilities.

A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]
A file photo of EFCC officials. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Its Spokesperson, Wilsom Uwujaren, said in a statement in Abuja, that the meeting was held in Kano on Tuesday.

Uwujaren said that the commission urged the operators to put in place measures to detect and report suspicious transactions to law enforcement agencies.

He reported the Zonal Commander, Farouq Dogondaji, as stressing that the impetus for the engagement was the commission’s concern about increase in a pattern of fraudulent activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dogondaji said that the partern clearly showed that fraudsters were gravitating towards Fintechs because of some observed vulnerabilities.

The Head of Cyber Crime Section of the Kano Command, Musa Olalekan, disclosed that 90 per cent of the cases received by the command bordered on fraudulent withdrawals, and were mostly traced to wallet accounts of fraudsters.

Olalekan noted that because of the higher level of compliance with regulations by Deposit Money Banks, fraudsters preferred to use the fintechs due to their poor KYC process.

He further disclosed that most of the fraudsters used pre- registered SIM cards to perpetrate their fraudulent activities which made it difficult to unmask them during investigation.

The commission urged the operators to put in place measures to detect and report suspicious transactions to law enforcement agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The representatives of the telecommunication companies and financial technology companies also shared their experiences and challenges in their line of work.

They highlighted some of the vulnerabilities and loopholes in their systems that cybercriminals exploited to perpetrate financial crimes to include identity theft, phishing and hacking.

They, however, expressed willingness to collaborate with the EFCC and other stakeholders, to eliminate these vulnerabilities and combat financial crimes.

Stakeholders represented at the parley were representatives of the major telecommunication companies (MTN, Airtel and 9mobile) and the some financial technology companies: Opay Digital Services, Palmpay, Flutterwave and Kuda Microfinance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door