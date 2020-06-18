The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has declared Instagram Celebrity, Hushpuppi as a most wanted hacker.

Hushpuppi, whose real name was given as Raymond Abbas was recently arrested in the United Arab Emirate by the Dubai Police authorities over fraud-related allegations involving the International Police (Interpol) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, 2020, EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said Hushpuppi has a case to answer, adding that the anti-graft agency and the FBI are tracking the victims of his fraudulent transactions.

HushPuppi loves the good life and flaunts it (Bioreports)

The statement reads in part, “The EFCC is familiar with grisly details of his money laundering transactions, involving many high-profile cybercriminals facing trial in Nigeria.

“The Commission is engaging with the FBI in tracking victims of his fraudulent transactions and other fraudsters having direct involvement with him. Local cybercriminals with money laundering networks with him are also being investigated.

“Hushpuppi was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the United Arab Emirates in connection with $35million ventilator scam.”

Earlier on Thursday, The National, a Dubai-based online newspaper had reported that the 38-year-old Instagram celebrity was arrested on multiple fraud charges along with 12 other accomplices.