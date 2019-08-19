The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Monday, August 19, 2019, arraign Mrs Isabella Mimie Oshodin and Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, the suspects will be arraigned on a 25-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N22,964,228,414.

They allegedly fraudulently received the sum ($57.2 million and N2.4 billion) from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki has been in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the past four years and being tried in court by the Federal Government for allegedly diverting $2.1 billion meant for the procurement of arms for the military to fight terrorist group, Boko Haram.

EFCC said Oshodin and Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd received the various sums of money in the sums of N500,000,000; N750,000,000; N125, 000, 000; N350, 000, 000; N170, 000, 000; N85, 000, 000; N60, 000, 000; N50,000,000 and others which totalled N2,366,000,000 from Dasuki's office.

The US$57,217,301.15 was received in eight installments into Escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.

"The offence is in contravention to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012," EFCC said.

Fellow defendant in the case, Robert Oshodin, is still at large, but Isabela Mimie Oshodin will be arraigned before Justice Taiwo Taiwo on Monday.