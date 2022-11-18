RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC drags Abuja men to court for defrauding American of $2.8m

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendants lied to their American victim that they were United States (US) doctors stranded in Afghanistan.

Abuja men defraud American
Abuja men defraud American

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dragged two Abuja-based men identified as Ijeboi Dennis, and Obade Monday Christian, before Justice Abubakar Baba Shani of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo.

Recommended articles

The suspects, according to the anti-graft agency, were arraigned for falsely obtaining the sum of $2.8 million from an American, Holy Ngo, under the pretense that they are United States (US) doctors stranded in Afghanistan.

Dennis and Christian allegedly committed the crime working with one Ekhoguagbon Osazuwa Patrick, who is still at large and Omage Emmanuel Omole, who had passed away, between January 2021 and September 2021, in Abuja.

The EFCC arraigned the duo on a five count- charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretense on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Count two of the charge against the defendants reads: “That you, Ijeboi Dennis (aka Andrew Tran Huynh), Obade Monday Christian (aka FBI Commander/Diplomat Director), Ekhoguagbon Osazuwa Patrick (aka Patrick Paul)(still at large) and Omage Emmanuel Omole(now deceased) between January 2021 and September 2021, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, with the intent to defraud, obtained an aggregate sum of $2,8822,860.00(Two Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty United States Dollars) from Holy Ngo, a United States Citizens under the false pretense that you are American doctors stranded in Afghanistan, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act,2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Having heard the pleas of the defendants, which were “not guilty”, Justice Shani remanded them at the Suleja Correctional Facility, as he adjourned the matter till Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBCC calls for fiscal consistency, demands retention of current excise regime

NBCC calls for fiscal consistency, demands retention of current excise regime

Nigeria may go bankrupt as debts hit $103bn - CISLAC

Nigeria may go bankrupt as debts hit $103bn - CISLAC

What Tinubu’s meeting with Southeast business class was about

What Tinubu’s meeting with Southeast business class was about

U.S. mission celebrates 3D documentation of Osun Osogbo’s Busanyin shrine

U.S. mission celebrates 3D documentation of Osun Osogbo’s Busanyin shrine

Lagos SWAN applauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu over support to ailing Nwosu

Lagos SWAN applauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu over support to ailing Nwosu

2023: Aisha Buhari rallies support for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential bid

2023: Aisha Buhari rallies support for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential bid

Poverty report will be used for resource allocation- FG

Poverty report will be used for resource allocation- FG

2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

2023: Atiku, Okowa meet ex-president, Jonathan

Pastor Kumuyi stays neutral on Muslim-Muslim ticket, says only God knows best leader

Pastor Kumuyi stays neutral on Muslim-Muslim ticket, says only God knows best leader

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File photo (Not related to this story)

My brother and I have had s*x for 11 years – Pregnant Ghanaian lady cries

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

DSS official jumped into Lagos lagoon

Suspected DSS official still missing 3 days after jumping into Lagoon

Lady jumps into lagoon

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé