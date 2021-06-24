RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands female bank staff over alleged N2m fraud

Authors:

News Agency of nigera

A Federal High Court in Ibadan on Thursday remanded a female bank staff, Aminat Amusa, over an alleged N2 million fraud.

EFCC officers [NAN]
EFCC officers [NAN]

Justice Uche Agomoh ordered that Amusa be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after she had pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Recommended articles

Agomoh adjourned the case until Oct. 13, 14 and 15 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr C. A. Okoli, had informed the court that the defendant was facing an eight-count charge bordering on stealing of money.

Okoli further said that Amusa committed the crime between April 16 and July 6, 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant, as an Account Officer at a branch of Fidelity Bank in Ibadan, was in charge of the account of one Azeez Alao.

Alao, he said, alerted the commission that the bank staff had stolen his money.

The prosecution stated that a total sum of N2,033,360 was discovered to have been stolen from Alao’s account by the defendant.

Okoli said that the offence contravened provisions of Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007.

Authors:

News Agency of nigera

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari allocates 3 bedroom houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad

President Buhari is off to London again to keep a date with his doctors

Gbajabiamila celebrates birthday mate Gov Sanwo-Olu at 56

Reps accuse Polaris Bank of suspicious dealings over $300m NNPC deposit

Ondo University students protest over rape, armed robbery by hoodlums

CDS Irabor meets with retired officers from South West on security challenges

Osinbajo says Nigeria's insecurity challenge will soon be over

2021 UTME: NSCDC arrests 4 candidates for causing disruption at CBT centre

We're not recruiting - FRSC cautions job seekers