Court remands female bank staff over alleged N2m fraud

Agomoh adjourned the case until Oct. 13, 14 and 15 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, Mr C. A. Okoli, had informed the court that the defendant was facing an eight-count charge bordering on stealing of money.

Okoli further said that Amusa committed the crime between April 16 and July 6, 2018 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant, as an Account Officer at a branch of Fidelity Bank in Ibadan, was in charge of the account of one Azeez Alao.

Alao, he said, alerted the commission that the bank staff had stolen his money.

The prosecution stated that a total sum of N2,033,360 was discovered to have been stolen from Alao’s account by the defendant.