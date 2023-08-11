EFCC busts ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ hideout, arrest 14 suspects in Benue

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja. According to him the suspects include; Solomon Oloche, Innocent Ochola, Aselo Wisdom, Simon Jeff, Innocent Raphael, Akula Kelvin, Emmanuel Okanche, Francis Chikodirie, Atoo Michael, Ochayi Nelson, Ngutor Paul, Michael Tyobe, Samuel Okanche, and Patience Tseaa.

He said that they were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

“Items recovered from them include a Toyota Camry Car, 14 iPhones, 11 Android phones, 6 Laptop computers, different ATM Cards, a flash drive, MTN Router, Tus bike and several incriminating documents.