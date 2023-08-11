ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC busts ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ hideout, arrest 14 suspects in Benue

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC spokesperson stated that they were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC busts ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ hideout, arrest 14 suspects in Benue [Punch]
EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja. According to him the suspects include; Solomon Oloche, Innocent Ochola, Aselo Wisdom, Simon Jeff, Innocent Raphael, Akula Kelvin, Emmanuel Okanche, Francis Chikodirie, Atoo Michael, Ochayi Nelson, Ngutor Paul, Michael Tyobe, Samuel Okanche, and Patience Tseaa.

He said that they were arrested after series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include a Toyota Camry Car, 14 iPhones, 11 Android phones, 6 Laptop computers, different ATM Cards, a flash drive, MTN Router, Tus bike and several incriminating documents.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said

