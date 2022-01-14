RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC busts fake lawyer after failed attempt to bail suspected fraudster

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a fake lawyer, Adekola Adekeye, over alleged forgery of documents to perpetrate fraud.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said that Adekeye’s travail began when he came to the commission’s office in Lagos to secure bail of a suspected fraudster.

“The suspect on January 11, 2022 came posing as a lawyer to secure the bail of a suspected fraudster who is in the commission’s custody in Lagos.

“However, nemesis caught up with Adekeye, when investigators dug in further to verify the documents he tendered to secure the bail of the suspected fraudster.

“A search at his residence further unearthed several forged documents dating back to 2005, including forged Lagos State University and Kwara State College of Education documents.

“He also claimed to be the owner of “A.A. Emmanuel & Co. Chambers”, which he had been using to perpetrate frauds until his arrest.

“He will soon be arraigned in court,” Uwujaren said.

He said that the commission would ensure that such impostors who use fake documents to procure the bail of suspects were made to face the wrath of the law.

