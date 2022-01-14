EFCC busts fake lawyer after failed attempt to bail suspected fraudster.

“The suspect on January 11, 2022 came posing as a lawyer to secure the bail of a suspected fraudster who is in the commission’s custody in Lagos.

“However, nemesis caught up with Adekeye, when investigators dug in further to verify the documents he tendered to secure the bail of the suspected fraudster.

“A search at his residence further unearthed several forged documents dating back to 2005, including forged Lagos State University and Kwara State College of Education documents.

“He also claimed to be the owner of “A.A. Emmanuel & Co. Chambers”, which he had been using to perpetrate frauds until his arrest.

“He will soon be arraigned in court,” Uwujaren said.