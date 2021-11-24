RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC says ICT employees in banks aid fraudsters to commit crime

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC declared in Abuja on Wednesday that most frauds in the banking sector were perpetrated by insider Information, Communication Technology (ICT) employees.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]
EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

Mr Abbah Sambo, Head, Cybercrime Section of the EFCC, made the declaration at a national seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for judges.

Recommended articles

Sambo represented the EFCC chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the seminar.

He said that most banking sector fraud handled by the commission showed that bank employees aided the acts.

He also expressed regret at the increasing rate of cybercrime in spite of the best efforts by the commission to tackle it.

Sambo observed that in year past, young people involved in cybercrime were not ICT savvy, but today, it is ICT graduates that are the champions in perpetrating the crime.

He attributed the increase in cybercrime to moral decadence and peer group influence.

“The rate at which young men are perpetrating cybercrime is seriously alarming.

“When we arrest these criminals, one major reason they give for going into the crime is peer influence.

“Their friends are into it and they want to run with guys that drive the best cars and have the best girls in town.

“Most times when we arrest these criminals, we find them with a lot of assets that are registered in the names of their parents.

“Cars in the names of their mothers and houses in the names of their fathers. There is a fundamental issue relating to decay in moral coverage in the society,’’ he said.

Sambo said that the greatest challenge in fighting cybercrime was knowledge gap, noting that the criminals were getting more sophisticated.

He said the criminals had the ability to talk to one other seamlessly by sharing knowledge, unlike law enforcement agencies.

“A lot of the people trying to combat the crime in the field tend to lack the drive because they do not have the adequate training,’’ he said.

He stressed the need for adequate sensitisation and engagement with youths, especially from secondary school level to let them know the ills of crime.

The two-day seminar was organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA blames 'typo error' for N4.5bn budget padding allegation

NDLEA blames 'typo error' for N4.5bn budget padding allegation

Nigerian consulate receives looted Benin, Ife artefacts from U.S. museum

Nigerian consulate receives looted Benin, Ife artefacts from U.S. museum

FG launches enhanced e-passport in UK

FG launches enhanced e-passport in UK

FG stops exploration in Bayelsa over oil spill

FG stops exploration in Bayelsa over oil spill

COVID-19: NCDC records 52 fresh infections in 7 states

COVID-19: NCDC records 52 fresh infections in 7 states

Turkish Lira crashes to a record low

Turkish Lira crashes to a record low

China birthrate falls to its lowest level in 43 years.

China birthrate falls to its lowest level in 43 years.

Niger govt says it spends N5bn on security in 2 years

Niger govt says it spends N5bn on security in 2 years

Fani-Kayode says he only had a 'friendly chat' with EFCC, not arrested for fraud

Fani-Kayode says he only had a 'friendly chat' with EFCC, not arrested for fraud

Trending

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

Identical twin soldiers say their lovers & children can’t figure out the difference

“You got some cheese” kid Antwain Fowler dies aged 6

Antwain Lee Fowler

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to "protest against monogamy"

Catholic Church blesses marriage between man & 9 women to protest against monogamy

How a school teacher was allegedly gunned down by his student in Epe

Mr Ahmed Saheed was allegedly gunned down by one of his students in Epe. (Pulse)