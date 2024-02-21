ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests pilot over alleged ₦1bn FX fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect diverted the money to his personal use as he bought a landed property for the start-up of his purported airline services company.

EFCC arrests ‘pilot’ over alleged N1bn fraud [Twitter:EFCC]
EFCC arrests ‘pilot’ over alleged N1bn fraud [Twitter:EFCC]

Recommended articles

EFCC’s spokesman Dele Oyewale, stated on Tuesday in Abuja that a petitioner claimed that the suspect was introduced to him in December 2023 for the purpose of a ₦1.02 billion foreign exchange transaction.

“The petitioner allegedly paid the money into the suspect’s account to offer him its dollar equivalent.

“He explained that the suspect furnished him with evidence of the dollar payment which turned out to be fake as he never received any such payment,’’ Oyewale stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect diverted the money to his personal use as he bought a landed property for the start-up of his purported airline services company.

He stated also that the suspect allegedly bought three 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses on which he imprinted the logo of the aviation services company, while four exotic cars were traced to him.

“He would be charged in court at the conclusion of investigations,’’ Oyewale assured.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint Kelechi Ohiri as D-G of NHIA

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint Kelechi Ohiri as D-G of NHIA

Gowon says it's too early for Tinubu to resolve all inherited challenges

Gowon says it's too early for Tinubu to resolve all inherited challenges

Senate asks FG to stop planned electricity tariff hike, warns of repercussions

Senate asks FG to stop planned electricity tariff hike, warns of repercussions

Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap new Immigration CG

Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap new Immigration CG

itel & Carry1st introduce the Call of Duty: Mobile gaming challenge in Nigeria

itel & Carry1st introduce the Call of Duty: Mobile gaming challenge in Nigeria

Police recover gun, ammunition from LP chairman Abure during arrest

Police recover gun, ammunition from LP chairman Abure during arrest

Akeredolu was a courageous fighter, will be remembered for justice, truth - Aiyedatiwa

Akeredolu was a courageous fighter, will be remembered for justice, truth - Aiyedatiwa

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT