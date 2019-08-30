The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of an alleged internet fraudster wanted by the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Last week, the U.S. government announced the indictment of 80 people, mostly Nigerians, for involvement in a massive conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through a variety of fraud schemes and launder the funds through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network.

With only 17 suspects in custody of the U.S. government, the FBI's Assistant Director in Charge of the Los Angeles Field Office, Paul Delacourt, disclosed that the agency is working with security agencies in nine countries to apprehend 57 defendants.

During a press conference on Friday, August 30, 2019, the EFCC's Ilorin Zonal Head, Isyaka Sharu, said the agency arrested one Joseph Oyediran in Ilorin, Kwara State as a result of its collaboration with the FBI.

Sharu said the 36-year-old suspect benefited to the tune of N60 million from his collaboration with those indicted in the U.S.

"Three weeks ago, the US authority had written to us for assistance in tracking as well as possible arrest and prosecution of two most wanted FBI suspects in Nigeria," he said.

Earlier this week, the EFCC's Lagos Zonal Head, Mohammed Rabo, said joint operations with the FBI have resulted in the arrest of 28 suspects. Nine of them are currently undergoing trial while five are still under investigations.

He disclosed that the collaboration has also resulted in the recovery of the sum of $314,000 from fraudsters, and N373 million traced to various commercial banks.