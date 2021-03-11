The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested an alleged fraudster for defrauding the United States government.

The anti-graft agency arraigned Collins Samuel before the Federal High Court, Kaduna on one count charge that borders on impersonation and obtaining by false pretences.

The defendant was accused of fraudulently representing himself as an American citizen to dupe the U.S. state of Virginia which was paying COVID-19 benefits to residents.

Personating himself as one Ashley Coopper, Samuel obtained $8,000 (N3,032,000) in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) from the state in February 2021.

"Investigation revealed that Collins redeemed the $8,000 benefit through bitcoin wallet addresses he got from various cryptocurrency traders," EFCC said.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and will be held in custody till March 22 when Justice Peter Mallong will determine bail application and trial.

The U.S. Secret Service last year accused a well-organised Nigerian crime ring of committing large-scale fraud against multiple state unemployment insurance programs, with potential losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The group was accused of filing unemployment claims in different states using Social Security numbers and other stolen personal information.