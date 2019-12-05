Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Mallam Abdulrashid Imam for defrauding a man, Mohammed Dewu, to the tune of over $3 million.

According to the Commission, Imam was arrested following a petition by Dewu, who alleged that the suspect fraudulently collected a sum of $3,024,000 from him claiming he has the power to transfer the complete knowledge of the Qur’an to his head through the aids of Jinns (spirits).

Dewu also alleged that Imam subsequently made him to buy some items to facilitate the transfer of the Qur’an into his brain.

Mallam Abdurashid Imam's house, where he was arrested on Thursday, December 5, 2019 (EFCC).

According to the EFCC, the items include “two bottles of perfume at N70,000; One bottle of special perfume at N160,000; One bottle of perfume for the medicine of his mother’s leg sickness at N550,000; Set of 60 perfumes to activate the Qur’anic verses that will be implanted into his brain by the powers of jinn(spirits) at N1,680,000; two mobile phones and SIM cards at N20,000; Thirty buckets of honey that will enable him transfer the Qur’anic verses to his brain”.

Dewu further alleged that the suspect asked him to facilitate money which is to be given in United State Dollars, in which he paid the sum of $24,000 in the third week of October, 2019.

Imam was also said to have asked his victim to pay $120,000 to help him secure money that will be dropping in two boxes in his room.