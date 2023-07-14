EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 others for alleged internet fraud in Oyo

This is contained in a statement issued in Ibadan on Friday and signed by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

Uwujaren recalled that Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State had on Feb. 15, 2022 convicted and sentenced the ex-convict to seven months imprisonment without an option of fine for his involvement in cybercrime.

He said the ex-convict was arrested alongside 54 others at Oyo town, on Thursday following verified intelligence regarding their internet fraud activities.

Uwujaren listed the Items recovered from the suspects to include seven exotic vehicles, 79 mobile phones, four laptops and several incriminating documents, among others.