RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests Ekiti spiritualists for defrauding politician of N24m

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Confessing to the crime, the spiritualists said the politician paid them to him win an election.

EFCC arrests Ekiti spiritualists for defrauding politician of N24m
EFCC arrests Ekiti spiritualists for defrauding politician of N24m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested two persons, Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim and Wale Adifala, who identified themselves as spiritualists.

Recommended articles

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects were nabbed for defrauding an aspiring House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, of N24 million.

The spiritualists collected the money on a promise that they would help the politician to fulfill his political ambition.

A petition addressed to the EFCC alleged that the victim lost his political bid even after paying the sum to the suspects.

Confessing to the crime during an interrogation, Adifala said it was true they collected the money, including another N2.9 million, which he said was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings, among other items.

Adifala explained that the aforementioned items were used to carry out sacrifices at different times.

“I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola (at large), and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by the EFCC,” he was quoted as saying.

Also admitting to collecting the money, Ibrahim said he had no power with his accomplice to fulfill the victim’s political ambition.

“Our own was just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God. However, along the line, the zoning for the reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti,” he stated.

The EFCC, however, promised to arraign the suspects in a court following an ongoing investigation on the matter.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

Rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong sentenced to one month jail time in Akwaibom

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

5 times Buhari jetted out amidst crisis in Nigeria

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

NLC takes protest to National Assembly

Gov Ortom challenges FG to account for $1bn security funds from States

Gov Ortom challenges FG to account for $1bn security funds from States

DSS issued 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack

DSS issued 44 security reports before Kuje prison attack

ASUU Strike: Implement what you signed, Kwara NLC urges FG

ASUU Strike: Implement what you signed, Kwara NLC urges FG

2023: Tinubu will give us better Nigeria- NLRC Chairman

2023: Tinubu will give us better Nigeria- NLRC Chairman

Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes 37-member transition committee

Osun Gov-elect, Adeleke constitutes 37-member transition committee

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Trending

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Man hacks lover to death in Delta for breaking his iPhone screen

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Police launch manhunt against woman for roasting her husband over cheating

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

41-year-old single mother of 44 children says she wants more (video)

Mariam Nabatanzi and her children