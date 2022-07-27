EFCC arrests Ekiti spiritualists for defrauding politician of N24m

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspects were nabbed for defrauding an aspiring House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, of N24 million.

The spiritualists collected the money on a promise that they would help the politician to fulfill his political ambition.

A petition addressed to the EFCC alleged that the victim lost his political bid even after paying the sum to the suspects.

Confessing to the crime during an interrogation, Adifala said it was true they collected the money, including another N2.9 million, which he said was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings, among other items.

Adifala explained that the aforementioned items were used to carry out sacrifices at different times.

“I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola (at large), and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by the EFCC,” he was quoted as saying.

Also admitting to collecting the money, Ibrahim said he had no power with his accomplice to fulfill the victim’s political ambition.

“Our own was just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God. However, along the line, the zoning for the reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti,” he stated.