The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests ‘crossdresser’, 32 others for alleged internet fraud in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

They were arrested on May 2, at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos State, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.

EFCC arrests crossdresser [GistReel]
EFCC arrests crossdresser [GistReel]

Recommended articles

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja.

”Gabriel was arrested alongside Salaudeen Hammed, Akinsanya Olamilekan, Olamofe Joshua, Akindele Saheed, Damilare Micheal, Patoki Ayomiku, Olakunle Ismail, Babalola Ayomide, Afolabi Olaibola and Abiodun Olayinka.

”Others are: Samson Jeremiah, Kolawole Afeez, Owoseni Gabriel, Makinde Oluwasegun, Daniel Seun, Adefolahan Isreal, Olusegun Emmanuel, Olawore Micheal, Hammed Raheem, Micheal Tunde.

ADVERTISEMENT

”They also included Francis Chibundu, Jesse Oluwatobiloba, Adenekan Ayotunde, Qudus Adeyi, Sulaimon Oladimeji, Kayode Sunday, Daniel Owosine, and Boluwatife Gbolahan Samuel Ogunyemi, Adebayo Olarewaju, Abdul-Fatai Olawale and Hassan Ayofe.”

He said that they were arrested on May 2, at the Iyana Ipaja axis of Lagos State, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the activities of some young boys involved in computer-related fraud.

”During the sting operation, Gabriel, particularly, wore a female dress and a wig to evade arrest.

”Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Camry 2005 model, a Toyota Camry 2009 model, mobile phones and laptop computers.

”The suspects will be charged to court after investigations have been concluded, ” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BVN has no expiry date - CBN

BVN has no expiry date - CBN

BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court

BREAKING: Atiku makes appearance at Court

Allow Senators-elects to vote for their Senate President of choice – Group

Allow Senators-elects to vote for their Senate President of choice – Group

Why FG is still awarding multi-million contracts at dying minute

Why FG is still awarding multi-million contracts at dying minute

Senate Presidency: Cracks in APC as members disagree over zoning arrangement

Senate Presidency: Cracks in APC as members disagree over zoning arrangement

No civil servant promoted by Cross River in 7 years – TUC

No civil servant promoted by Cross River in 7 years – TUC

Bauchi Assembly confirms appointments of Chairman Assembly Commission, SIEC

Bauchi Assembly confirms appointments of Chairman Assembly Commission, SIEC

New Alaafin of Oyo selection process suffers further setback

New Alaafin of Oyo selection process suffers further setback

Pro-democracy groups tackle APC over zoning of national assembly leadership

Pro-democracy groups tackle APC over zoning of national assembly leadership

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]