EFCC arrests corps member, 61 others for internet fraud in Ilorin

This is contained in a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Spokesman, on Friday in Ilorin.

According to the statement, the arrests were carried out in two separate operations at different locations on Thursday and Friday.

“The arrest included one Wasiu Babatunde whom the commission arrested last year, prosecuted and got convicted, but went back to his vomit and got arrested again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ex-convict was arrested alongside 25 other suspects in an early hour operation carried out on May 4.

“The suspects are Yusuf Ahmed, Abdulazeez Ademola, Sulyman Mustapha, Yekeen Ibrahim, Samuel Adebayo, Raheem Moshood, Badmus Yusuf, Nurudeen Abdulmajeed, Abiodun Ayomide, Samuel Anuoluwapo, Ayodele Samuel, Ramadan Tijani, Soyinka Idris, Abdulhameed Junaid, Bashit Ismail, Temidayo Victor, Pelumi Adeboye, Lekan Oyedepo and Kudus Buhari.

“Others are Oyedepo Julius, Oyedepo James, Adeboye Pelumi, Akole John, Mustapha Bashir and Solomon Tomiwa,” he said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-graft men again on May 5, rounded up another set of suspected fraudsters in their hideouts within the metropolis leading to the arrest of a serving corps member, Salaudeen Muhammed and 35 others, according to him.

“They are Ashaolu Femi, Olabisi Oluwaseun, Adeyemi Marvelous, Adekunle Aliyu, Amao Ibrahim, Fakeye Tolulope, Fawaaz Ajibola, Lawal Adebayo, Sulaiman Saheed, Azeez Ibrahim, Ayoola Emmanuel, Babatunde Oluwatomiwa, Mayomi Olamide, Samuel Mayomi, Ayanda Samuel, Ajayi Mubarak, Oke Ibukun, Owolaja Abayomi, Taiwo Olatunbosun and Yusuf Olamilekan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are Alufoge Toba, Abiola Asimiyu, Quwam Lanre, Damola Bello, Tijani Ridwan, Adeoye Quadri, Folarori Abeeb, Bashit Abiodun, Adeoye Abdulgafar, Oladimeji Gabriel, Ayinla Qudus, Uthman Mustapha, Aderoju Kayode, Seun Elijah and Taofik Qoweeyu,” the statement read in part.

The items recovered from the suspects included exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops, as well as charms.