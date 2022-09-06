RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests club owner, 21 others in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC has arrested one Sunday Adepoju, owner of the popular De Rock Club in Ibadan and 21 others over alleged internet-related fraud.

The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)
The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)

Its spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren stated in Ibadan on Monday that the suspects were arrested at the club located on the popular Ring Road in Ibadan during an intelligence-driven operation.

Also arrested were a couple Aladenusi Ayodeji and Aladenusi Sadiat (a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde).

Others, according to the EFCC spokesman were Ajuwon Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Stephen, Bolaji Quadri, Olajire Olamilekan, Ojo Kolapo, Kajero Sodiq, Kareem Abiodun, Bolaji Toheeb, Banjo Toyin and Clement Adeseye.

Also arrested were Babalola Samuel, Opeyemi Omoyemi, Okesanya Matthew, Kareem Damilola, Aledegbe Qodir, Akindele Solomon, Adewopo John, Iyiola Ridwan and Olabosinde Adesola.

Uwujaren added that one of the suspects, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun, runs Helpline Foundation and Special Service Global Trust Ltd., in Ibadan.

He stated that the 36-year-old graduate was arrested with a 2020 model Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle.

Uwujaren added that the suspects were arrested after series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He listed items recovered from them to include five cars, laptops, mobile phones, and incriminating documents suggesting false pretences.

The suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded, Uwujaren stated.

