EFCC nabs alleged fake lawyer posing as Mompha's surety's lawyer in court

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday nabbed an alleged fake lawyer, Aladejobi and Aladejobi & Co in Justice Mojisola Dada’s Special offences Court in Lagos.

Dubai based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged fake lawyer according to findings was said to have claimed to be a lawyer to one of the sureties to Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha.

He appeared in the court with a letter requesting for the court proceedings on behalf of his surety.

This was after Justice Dada had given a pronouncement that Mompha be arrested for jumping bail

Thereafter, EFCC prosecuting counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo asked that he should be taken into custody for proper profiling and interrogation.

Earlier today, Justice Dada issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the embattled suspected internet fraudster being prosecuted.

Mustapha is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a 8-count charge bordering on the offences of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of over N6billion, along with his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The defendant alongside his company Ismalob Global Investment Limited was arrested on January 10, 2022 by EFCC, arraigned and granted bail.

He failed to appear in court on two scheduled dates for the hearing of his case.

The judge stood down the matter for a while in expectation of the defendant’s arrival, but he failed to appear in court .

Dada revoked Mompha’s bail and ordered his arrest.

