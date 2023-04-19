EFCC arrests 6 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that they were arrested on Tuesday in a sting operation at Jahi and Dawaki axes of the Federal Capital Territory based on credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects according to him, are: Emmanuel Ndubuisi, Solomon Tochukwu, Okotie Kingsley, Benedict Akor, Samuel Anosike and Samson Iffy.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Items recovered from them include; one Mercedes Benz car; two Lexus RX350 and Toyota Camry.

”Others are, laptops, mobile phones, one international passport and an expensive wrist watch.