EFCC arrests 6 Lagosians for selling new naira notes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain.

The suspects were arrested at various locations in Lagos (image used for illustration) [Punch]
The suspects were arrested at various locations in Lagos (image used for illustration) [Punch]

Its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects are Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef.

"They were arrested at various locations in Lagos, between February 16 and February 17. A total sum of ₦2,597,000 (two million five hundred and ninety-seven thousand naira) was recovered from them.

"Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain."

Oyewale said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

