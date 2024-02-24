ADVERTISEMENT
EFCC arrests 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi, Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Items recovered from the suspects include two houses, seven cars, five laptops, 29 mobile phones, one television set and other incriminating documents.

EFCC arrests 46 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi, Ibadan [Twitter:@officialEFCC]
According to him, 27 suspected fraudsters were arrested at D&D Apartment and Bubes Hotel, Yelwa, Bauchi state, following credible information on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from the suspects include a BMW car, iPhones, iPads, laptops and a desktop computer.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

In a related development, Oyewale said that the commission arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“Nine out of the suspects were arrested on Feb. 22, at Olorunda area of Akobo, Ibadan.

“The rest were picked up at Olude, Wire and Cable areas of Ibadan on Feb. 21.

“The suspected internet fraudsters were arrested following a series of actionable intelligence gathered and worked upon by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC on their internet-related fraudulent activities,” he said.

“In another development, two suspected currency racketeers have also been arrested at Agodi-gate area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

“The suspects were arrested in a sting operation, following credible intelligence about their involvement in illegal foreign exchange markets.

“Items recovered from them include N274,000.00 (Two Hundred and Seventy-four Thousand Naira) among others.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

