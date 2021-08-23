RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, confirmed the arrest of 37 alleged suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

EFCC officers [NAN]
EFCC officers [NAN]

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested in Ibadan and Oyo town, both in Oyo State.

Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Friday following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How we stopped rain for Sango festival celebration - Alaafin’s wife

Nigeria records 388 additional COVID-19 infections, as total cases jump to 187,023

Bayelsa SSG gives N4m token to kidnappers to secure mother's release

Tinubu support group says Gov Yahaya Bello is a disgrace and failure

Here's why attempts to crown a Sultan in Edo State failed [Pulse Explainer]

Miyyetti Allah hands over 11 suspected kidnappers to police in Taraba

NITDA amendment bill and Nigeria's tech sector [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

After spending 46 days in captivity, Baptist school students reunite with their parents

PIA does not mean increase in petrol price – PPPRA