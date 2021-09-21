RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 30 cybercrime suspects at Kwara State University hostels

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were operating in campuses around Ilorin to swindle unsuspecting victims.

Suspected cybercrime suspects arrested in Kwara State [EFCC]
Suspected cybercrime suspects arrested in Kwara State [EFCC]

Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC says it has arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters at Kwara State University, Ilorin.

Recommended articles

EFCC spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Monday that the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

"Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating in campuses around Ilorin to swindle unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned income," he stated.

The spokesman said that based on intelligence reports and weeks of surveillance, EFCC operatives searched some hostels in the university on September 19 and made a number of arrests.

He added that during interrogation, those found not culpable were released to the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution, while the targets were taken to the zonal command headquarters for questioning.

Uwujaren said that some of the items recovered from the suspects were six exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones, and incriminating documents.

He said that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu upgrades 'Domestic, Sexual Violence Team' to agency

NCDC reports 1,182 suspected cholera cases in one week

Osinbajo canvasses transparent, fair democratic processes in Africa

'Nigeria is better off with 1 senator, 3 reps per state' - Okorocha

FCT leads with 121 as NCDC registers 393 infections, 6 deaths

Nigeria records 20,000 cases of snake bites, 2,000 deaths annually

INEC temporarily suspends PVC registration nationwide

Sokoto shuts down telecoms networks to fight bandits

Sanwo-Olu charges military on security of Lagos

Trending

Police catch 25-year-old man having midnight sex with a goat in Jigawa

Illustrative Photo of a group of Nigerian Police officers (Bukchris)

Lagos civil servant to be prosecuted after police saved him from jumping into lagoon

For Illustration: Police officers on Third Mainland Bridge during rescue operation (Punch)

Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m

Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah was killed last month (PMNews)

Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah leader in Kaduna

Unknown masked gunmen (PM News)