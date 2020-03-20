Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto, Mr Abdullahi Lawal, the EFCC Zonal Head in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, said that the arrest followed a petition received by the office on March 17.

He said the petitioner alleged that about three or four months back, one Aisha of Mabera Area took her to the prime suspect Yakubu Ibrahim for prayer to enable her business grow.

“The suspect demanded for money to connect her with his spirits so that she can become extremely rich.

“Preliminary investigation had so far revealed that the suspect conspired with his two sons Suleiman and Ibrahim.

“They have been collecting the monies ranging between N157,000 and N145,000 on different occasions from the victim.

“However, the suspects were arrested by EFCC operatives in a commando style operation while trying to extort additional sum of N105,000 from their victim,” he said.

Lawal also said that the commission also arrested John Mobuse and Martha Okotie, who allegedly created a website for PTDA Scholarship for undergraduate and postgraduate awards.

“This deceived students into paying the sum of N2,000 into an account for the awards in Nigerian Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities for 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“In the course of investigations, the suspects Mobuse and Okotie were arrested in Akure, Ondo State, and Warri, Delta State, respectively.

“The principal suspect admitted to receiving over N1.5 million from unsuspecting victims across the country using Okotie account as a conduit for receiving the monies,” he said.

The zonal head also said that the commission had arrested one Etsano Amaju, who allegedly claimed to be an agent that was meant to deliver an Apple laptop sold at N45,000 to one Dalhatu Ladan.

“In the course of investigations, the suspect was arrested in Sapele, Delta State, he admitted to receiving the said sum and utilising same.”

Lawal further said that the cases are all under investigation and the suspects would be charged to court.