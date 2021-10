EFCC arrests 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogbomoso.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the agency arrested the 22 suspects on Tuesday in Ogbomoso.

Uwujaren said that they were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso, based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

He said that five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.

The agency’s spokesman said that 20 of the 22 suspects had been indicted after investigation.