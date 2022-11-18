RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin

News Agency Of Nigeria

EFCC arrested 18 internet fraudsters in Ilorin on Friday.

EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin.
EFCC arrests 18 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin.

Recommended articles

“They were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam, Ilorin.

“The suspects, mostly in their early twenties, include six students of a reputable tertiary institution in Kwara, a footballer, a fashion designer, a Bitcoin dealer, a laundryman and an online betting gambler, among others,’’ he stated.

He added that five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and some incriminating materials were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren stated also that the suspects would be charged in court at the conclusion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Oldest primary school student in the world dies in Kenya aged 99

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Court rejects Kola Abiola, PRP’s objection to aggrieved presidential aspirant’s plea

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

Buhari orders immediate implementation of enhanced salary for judicial officers

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

2023: Vote for credible candidates, Obi tells supporters

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s N20bn suit against Malami, NIA boss

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

Ghana Finance Minister apologises for economic hardship

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

5 children, 2 adults die in fire in Russia

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Kidnapping: DIG inspects Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, allays fear of commuters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File photo (Not related to this story)

My brother and I have had s*x for 11 years – Pregnant Ghanaian lady cries

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

DSS official jumped into Lagos lagoon

Suspected DSS official still missing 3 days after jumping into Lagoon

Lady jumps into lagoon

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé