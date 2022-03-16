RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 13 suspected internet fraud at the Nsukka and Emene axis of Enugu State.

EFCC arrests 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu. [Twitter:EFCC]
Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday during a sting operation following some verified intelligence by the EFCC.

Uwujaren said items recovered from the suspects were five laptops, phones and a silver- coloured Lexus car with registration number: FST 823 GD.

