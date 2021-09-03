RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arrests 10 suspects for forex fraud in Kano

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

The suspects were arrested in the Fagge and Gwammaja areas of Kano State [EFCC]
The suspects were arrested in the Fagge and Gwammaja areas of Kano State [EFCC]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 10 people in Kano State in connection to foreign exchange fraud.

Recommended articles

The suspects allegedly forged travel documents to procure foreign exchange from commercial banks in Kano.

"The suspects were arrested following intelligence which indicated that a syndicate of fraudsters was perpetrating the crime around Fagge and Gwammaja areas of Kano State," the agency said in a statement on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) this week raised alarm that many customers are using fake documents to obtain personal travel allowance (PTA), and business travel allowance (BTA).

Other customers were accused of cancelling their flight tickets once the forex had been obtained from the banks.

The apex bank directed banks to publicly publish the names and Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) of customers engaged in such fraudulent practices for forex.

The bank last month discontinued the sale of forex to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators for allegedly sabotaging its goal to safeguard the naira's value.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the bank was finding it more difficult to meet its mandate of maintaining Nigeria's forex reserve due to the greed and corruption of the operators.

The weekly allocations to the operators were then channeled to commercial banks who have been directed to continue to disburse forex to customers as stipulated by the law.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA arrests 49 suspects during raid on criminal hideout

FG says report on recruitment of 400,000 policemen, fake news

Nigerian missions in U.S. raise alarm over fake passport website

And the Senator's son died [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NCDC records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 631 new cases in Nigeria

Buhari describes ex-governor Shettima as one of Nigeria’s success stories

Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund

Ex-Senate President Nnamani predicts APC sweep of all Igbo states in 2023

Stop politicising insecurity, Plateau youths tell politicians