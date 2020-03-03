This was disclosed in a statement posted by the EFCC official twitter handle, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

A 38-year-old, Adebowale who was caught with the mini coffin, claimed to be using it as soap rack, was among the six persons arrested following weeks of piecing together tips on intelligence received on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

EFCC arrest suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin (Twitter @officialEFCC)

The suspects which included a lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, were picked up by men of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates in Ibadan.

Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale.

The operatives recovered from the suspects items including four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.

Reports has it that Ibadan zone of EFCC alone secured 171 convictions, 167 of which are cybercrime offenders in 2019.

In addition, the EFCC impounded 56 automobiles and 14 houses from the offenders and recovered N211,134,927.26; $136,289; €2000 and £765.

According to the 2017 Africa Cyber Security Report, the continent lost $3.5 billion to cybercrime, out of which Nigeria’s loss was about $649 million.